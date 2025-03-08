Senate passes Nobles bill to update anti-discrimination law – The Suburban Times

A bill to expand anti-discrimination protections in Washington’s public schools passed the Senate Thursday.

Senate Bill 5123, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), updates state law to explicitly protect students based on ethnicity, immigration or citizenship status, homelessness, and neurodivergence. It also separates sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression into distinct protected classes, ensuring greater clarity and inclusivity in school policies.

“Every student deserves a school where they feel safe, respected, and free to be themselves,” Nobles said. “This bill modernizes our anti-discrimination laws to reflect today’s understanding of identity and ensure all students — no matter their background — are protected, supported, and able to focus on learning.”

Originally enacted in 2010, the existing law does not reflect more recent understandings of identity or the diverse experiences of students. The bill aims to address these gaps and provide clearer definitions to improve enforcement of anti-discrimination protections.

The bill now moves to the House for further consideration. Follow its progress here.