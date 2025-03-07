Work begins soon on South Tacoma Way project – The Suburban Times

On Feb. 28, 2025 Mayor Jason Whalen, Deputy Mayor Mary Moss and members of the Lakewood City Council gathered with Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland on South Tacoma Way near the B & I shopping center.

They were also joined by local business and property owner Jae Han, and Lakewood Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Linda Smith.

The group was there to celebrate the soon-to-start construction project on South Tacoma Way that will bring significant roadway upgrades to the city’s northern commercial corridor.

Congresswoman Strickland was instrumental in securing $2.5 million in federal funding to help pay for this project that will complete the sidewalk connection down both sides of South Tacoma Way from the city’s northern boundary with Tacoma to 88th Street.

“This federal funding will upgrade a major regional connector for businesses and communities within the quickly growing South Sound,” Strickland said. “Improving accessibility between the cities of Lakewood and Tacoma will ensure the success of the surrounding region. Regardless of what may be going on in DC, we are making sure we work with local cities to deliver projects like the South Tacoma Way Improvements for residents.”

In addition to making the road safer, the improvements will beautify the bustling commercial corridor that serves as one of our most culturally rich districts. Nearly 85% of the businesses in this area are women- or monitory-owned.

“We are grateful for Congresswoman Strickland’s continued commitment to the South Sound and specifically her support for the City of Lakewood,” Mayor Whalen said. “We look forward to celebrating its completion with the Congresswoman in the near future.”

Construction is currently occurring in the area while the Lakewood Water District upgrades its watermain. Once that work is complete, the city’s contractor will move in and begin work. That is anticipated to begin soon. The city will share road impact updates in it’s weekly City Manager Bulletin that is posted to the city’s website and emailed to its subscriber list every Friday.