Vice Chair testifies for state vehicle sales bill – The Suburban Times

By Puyallup Tribal News Staff.

Vice Chairwoman Sylvia Miller testified on Feb. 21 in support of a bill that would simplify car sales to Tribal members in Washington state. The bill, HB1525, would provide a sales and use tax exemption for a motor vehicle sold to a Tribe or Tribal member.

Rep. Amy Walen of the 48th Legislative District and the bill’s prime sponsor, summarized the legislation to the state House Finance Committee.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.