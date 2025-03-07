Senate passes Nobles bill advocating for stronger school funding – The Suburban Times

A bill to address critical funding gaps in Washington’s K-12 schools passed the Senate Thursday.

Senate Bill 5192, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), would increase funding for materials, supplies, and operating costs (MSOC) in schools while tying future adjustments to a specific inflation model. The proposal ensures state funding reflects the actual costs districts face to maintain facilities, provide curriculum, and meet other essential operational needs.

“Schools should be able to focus on supporting students, not scrambling for resources,” Nobles said. “This bill provides more stability, fairness, and predictability in how we fund education — ensuring that every district, no matter where it’s located, has what it takes to give students the opportunities they deserve.”

The bill simplifies MSOC funding by removing category-specific allocations and giving districts greater flexibility to direct resources where they are most needed. To ensure transparency, beginning in the 2026-27 school year, districts must report MSOC expenditures in key categories such as technology, curriculum, utilities, and maintenance. The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction may add additional categories as needed for state and federal reporting requirements.

It also stabilizes funding calculations by averaging student enrollment over three years, reducing the impact of sudden population changes on district budgets.

The bill now moves to the House for further consideration. Follow the bill’s progress here.