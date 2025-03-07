Let’s Talk! – Tater Tots for Lunch – The Suburban Times

(Photo: Nate Johnston @https://unsplash.com/)

Are you ready to switch off your screens and ponder or discuss another writing/conversation prompt during dinner tonight? You want to know about my thoughts on it? Here’s my take:

Funny. It IS lunchtime as I’m pondering this. Imagining the flavor and texture of tater tots makes my mouth water. I love potatoes in any shape. But I have to admit that tater tots are among my favorite variations. (My least favorite are hush puppies, by the way.)

Let me think about it: when was the last time I had tater tots for lunch? I usually have soup or a sandwich or both for lunch when I’m at home. I sometimes make similar for my husband when he is home. Or we are going out for lunch, which happens mostly over the weekends. The last time we did, I had a burger – I skipped the French fries and a less appetizing version of potato salad (it rather looked like cold mashed potatoes). The weekend before, I chose rice over mashers with my meat balls. And before that, I think, I had some Asian food – definitely no potatoes in there.

So, tater tots for lunch? I draw a blank. Why is that? Why don’t I indulge myself and have them on weekdays when I’m lunching alone?

I guess that deep down inside me something whispers that they are not the healthiest food one could have. Along with all the other kinds of processed potatoes. Potatoes in their simple, home-made ways are fine. Tater tots, not so much. It would be just a grab from my freezer, by the way. I always have a bag in there (or what’s left of it). But I don’t open the door to get me some magic. Not for lunch. Not today.

Tater tots are a dinner side to me. When I’m making something fun and easy. And when I still want dinner to be something special, with a “going-out” kind of flair. As tater tots are a treat for me (unhealthy is always a treat, isn’t it?!), I don’t make them too often for dinner either. Something special becomes normal if we have it too often.

So, even though I can taste the flavor of tater tots on my tongue right now and imagine the rough texture of their crispy outsides, and although my tummy is probably prepping for tater tots right now, I’ll go for some soup and sandwich for lunch. And maybe, just maybe (and because this prompt has made me almost drool), I’ll make some for tonight’s dinner.