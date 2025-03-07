Department Spotlight – Housing – The Suburban Times

By Corvo Rohwer, Puyallup Tribal News

“Affordable housing is an incredibly important resource for community members, and the Puyallup Tribal Housing Department understands this need better than anyone. Working to develop new housing projects and upkeeping existing homes for the membership, its team is dedicated to cultivating opportunities that allow more Tribal Members to take the step toward being homeowners.

“Having developed about 115 total units already, the department continues to plan for the future, led in part by Project Manager Brian Wescott. Beginning his start with Tribal housing as a maintenance manager in 2001, Wescott is now involved with setting up new construction projects and ensuring existing housing communities stay up to date.”

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.