County Hearing Examiner denies any responsibility to protect Bald Eagles – The Suburban Times

Environmental Coalition of Pierce County news story.

The Pierce County Hearing Examiner denied responsibility for protecting a bald eagle nest despite acknowledging violations of regulations. The examiner ruled that the applicant’s actions violated state regulations but not federal regulations, and that the county’s code allows for work within the nest’s boundaries as long as a permit is obtained. This decision highlights the weakness in county code, which assumes any damage to the habitat can be mitigated.

