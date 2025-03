Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

Three vocalists, small bagpipes, and a guitar will provide a peaceful and contemplative evening of music from the Celtic, Norse, and maritime lands.

Please join us for community, coffee and Chris’s cookies as we close this season of Classical Tuesdays – until next fall!

March 11, 7:00pm at Slavonian Hall, Classical Tuesdays in Old Town, 2306 N 30th Street, Old Town Tacoma.