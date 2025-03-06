TCC End of Quarter Concerts – The Suburban Times

Concerts are held in Building 2 at Tacoma Community College unless otherwise noted and are free and open to the public (donations accepted).
TCC Orchestra
March 7, 7:30 p.m.
Conducted by Dr. John Falskow, with violin soloist Laila West.
“The Quiet Between”
March 11, 7:00 p.m.
Concert with Dr. Anne Lyman at Slavonian Hall in Tacoma.
TCC Jazz Ensemble
March 11, 7:30 p.m.
Conducted by Osama Afifi. With Orpheus’s Quintet, featuring Chihiro Fujisaki.
TCC Choirs
March 12, 7:30 p.m.
Conducted by Dr. Anne Lyman, featuring student soloists.
TCC Symphonic Band
March 14, 7:30 p.m.
Conducted by Dr. John Falskow, featuring trombone soloist Dan Wolch.
