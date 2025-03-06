 TCC End of Quarter Concerts – The Suburban Times

TCC End of Quarter Concerts

Concerts are held in Building 2 at Tacoma Community College unless otherwise noted and are free and open to the public (donations accepted).

TCC Orchestra 

March 7, 7:30 p.m. 

Conducted by Dr. John Falskow, with violin soloist Laila West.

“The Quiet Between” 

March 11, 7:00 p.m. 

Concert with Dr. Anne Lyman at Slavonian Hall in Tacoma.

TCC Jazz Ensemble  

March 11, 7:30 p.m. 

Conducted by Osama Afifi. With Orpheus’s Quintet, featuring Chihiro Fujisaki.

TCC Choirs 

March 12, 7:30 p.m. 

Conducted by Dr. Anne Lyman, featuring student soloists.

TCC Symphonic Band 

March 14, 7:30 p.m. 

Conducted by Dr. John Falskow, featuring trombone soloist Dan Wolch.

