Tacoma Chamber EVP David Schroedel Appointed to Winter Board of Regents of Institute for Organization Management – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Chamber EVP David Schroedel Appointed to Winter Board of Regents of Institute for Organization Management

Institute for Organization Management, the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, has appointed David Schroedel, IOM, Executive Vice President of the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber, to the Winter Board of Regents. As a member of this Board, Schroedel will implement the policies created by Institute’s National Board of Trustees.  

“A strong Board of Regents is essential to Institute’s success,” said Raymond P. Towle, IOM, CAE, vice president of Institute for Organization Management at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “These volunteers drive site attendance, provide recommendations for program improvement, and serve as an on-site resource for Institute participants.” 

Since its commencement in 1921, the Institute program has been educating tens of thousands of association, chamber, and other nonprofit leaders on how to build stronger organizations, better serve their members and become strong business advocates.  

Institute’s four Boards of Regents serve on behalf of the National Board of Trustees. Each Board of Regents is responsible for recruitment, retention, and marketing of the program nationwide. Each regent is an Institute graduate nominated by their peers. 

Institute for Organization Management is the professional development program of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. It is the premier nonprofit professional development program for association and chamber professionals, fostering individual growth through interactive learning and networking opportunities. 

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Our members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations. 

