Symphony Tacoma Music Director Sarah Ioannides Will Step Down Following 2025-26 Season – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Symphony Tacoma.

Syphony Tacoma Music Director Sarah Ioannides

Symphony Tacoma Music Director Sarah Ioannides has decided to step down from the podium at the conclusion of the 2025/26 season. This marks the end of an extraordinary 12-year tenure as the Conductor and Music Director of Symphony Tacoma.

Known for her visionary leadership and artistic excellence, Sarah played a pivotal role in shaping Symphony Tacoma into the dynamic and innovative orchestra it is today. Throughout her tenure, Ioannides’ dedication to artistic excellence, expanding and diversifying repertoire, commissioning, and collaborations within the community including Cascade Conducting Masterclass in partnership with Symphony Tacoma and bringing internationally acclaimed artists to the Symphony stage, led to transformative musical experiences for audiences in the Pacific Northwest.

Under her baton, Symphony Tacoma garnered local and national acclaim with awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, the League of American Orchestras, and the Women’s Philharmonic Advocacy. Plus, recognition from Pierce County and the City of Tacoma with a “Sarah Ioannides” named day.

“We are grateful for Sarah’s artistic leadership and creativity, which have elevated our orchestra and enriched our community,” said Rick Meeder, President of the Symphony Tacoma Board of Directors. “Her impact will be felt for years to come, and we look forward to celebrating her final season with more memorable performances.”

Music Director, Sarah Ioannides commented, “I am very grateful to have been Symphony Tacoma’s Music Director and to have shared so many extraordinary, diverse performances with the orchestra, choir, and audience. I am thankful to all those who have supported and travelled alongside us, making it not only possible, but a thrilling chapter!”

“I remain proud of all we achieved, both professionally and personally. Tacoma has been a terrific place to raise a family, and I will always be inspired by the wonderful community and people, many who will, I hope, be part of our future.”

Details of the 2025/26 season are scheduled to be announced soon. Symphony Tacoma invites audiences to join in celebrating Maestra Ioannides’ contributions to the community throughout the remainder of this season and into the 2025/26 season, as they acknowledge the indelible mark she has left on the organization.

“We are excited for this next chapter and for the opportunity to introduce new artistic voices to our audience,” Jenni Warren, Symphony Tacoma Executive Director added. “We appreciate the ongoing support of our community as we continue to build a vibrant future for Symphony Tacoma.”

As Symphony Tacoma prepares for this transition, the search for the next Music Director will begin. The 2026/27 season is expected to feature guest conductors as candidates are considered for the position. Symphony Tacoma remains committed to presenting the captivating, high-quality performances that have become a hallmark of Ioannides’ leadership.

