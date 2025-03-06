Steilacoom Boulevard closed at 87th Ave for emergency – The Suburban Times

EMERGENCY DETOUR ALERT: This morning the city’s electrical contractor hit a watermain at 87th Avenue and Steilacoom Boulevard. The intersection is closed and will remain closed while repairs are made. A detour is in place. It is anticipated this closure will last three days. The detour is:

Heading east on Steilacoom Boulevard from Farwest Drive : Right on Elwood at Fort Steilacoom Park to North Way to Hipkins to Steilacoom Boulevard.

: Right on Elwood at Fort Steilacoom Park to North Way to Hipkins to Steilacoom Boulevard. Heading west on Steilacoom Boulevard toward Fort Steilacoom Park: Left on Hipkins to North Way to Elwood to Steilacoom Boulevard.

Local access is still open to the businesses on Steilacoom Boulevard between 83rd/Hipkins and 87th Avenue. Cars coming from the Oakbrook side can still currently drive through the 87th/Steilacoom Boulevard intersection to Elwood but can’t turn left onto Steilacoom Boulevard. This could change, depending on how much damage was done to the pipe.

We apologize for the inconvenience and are working quickly to get the pipe repaired.

