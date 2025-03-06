Pierce County awards over $17 million for more local, affordable housing – The Suburban Times

Pierce County Human Services is announcing over $17 million in funding awards from the Maureen Howard Affordable Housing Sales Tax to support affordable housing initiatives across the county. These investments will help create, preserve, and maintain over 330 affordable housing units in Pierce County.

“Affordable housing is one of our region’s greatest, most urgent challenges,” said County Executive Ryan N. Mello. “The recent Maureen Howard Affordable Housing Sales Tax is allowing us to build hundreds of homes for Pierce County’s working families, seniors, people with disabilities, and others with lower incomes. I’m proud to see these dollars being put to work in our communities.”

The funding will support the following key projects:

For First-Time Homeowners

Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity – rehabilitation of 20 homes near Parkland/Spanaway.

Homeownership Center of Tacoma – construction of two new homes in Lakewood.

For Renters

Mercy Housing Northwest – development of 80 new units for low-income residents, with 20% set aside for households with a disability.

Pierce County Housing Authority – acquisition of a 56-unit building in Parkland to prevent displacement.

Urban Black Community Development – acquisition and rehabilitation to preserve 78 units in three historic buildings.

Bridge Meadows – development of 60 new units serving low-income residents aged 55+ or families with lived experience in the foster care system.

Beacon Development Group and Greater Christ Temple Church – development of 65 new units for low-income seniors in Tacoma, with 13 units set aside for permanent supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness.

Greater Lakes Mental Healthcare – operating and maintenance support for 15 units serving low-income adults with mental illness.

AHAT Homecare – operating and maintenance support for two adult family homes for low-income individuals living with HIV/AIDS.

The Maureen Howard Affordable Housing Sales Tax was approved in 2023 and has greatly expanded the County’s resources to invest in projects that meet the urgent need for the development and preservation of affordable housing in our community. To date, the tax has supported the completion of 253 affordable housing units, 98 units under construction, and 261 units in development.

To learn more about affordable housing in Pierce County, please visit our website at PierceCountyWA.gov/AH.

