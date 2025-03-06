Letter: Celebrating Love and Life – The Suburban Times

The weathered limbs, sparsely adorned with greenery, attached to spindly trunks, hung motionless atop the bluff, overlooking, as if contemplating, the wide expanse of sea.

A lone seagull appeared between heaven and earth, wings seeming never to move, soaring, as if celebrating, effortless and free.

Far-distant snow-capped peaks rose above the haze that had settled on the water and silhouetted against the scene a deer watched us, as if considering, why it should move since we weren’t, content and unperturbed, posing, as if for a portrait of tranquility.

Then it was time to leave, regrettably.

But as we returned hand-in-hand, there at our feet, a heart-shaped puddle reflected the sun, reflecting our mood, what it was like to be in love with one another and with life’s beauty.