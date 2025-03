Joe Highsmith, a left-handed golfer from Lakewood, Washington, won his first PGA Tour title at the 2025 Cognizant Classic. He attended Pepperdine University, where he was a two-time All-American, and turned professional in 2022. His victory earned him a spot in the Masters and a career-high world ranking of 59th.

Read the full story at GolfMonthly.com.