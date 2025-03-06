Councilwoman Bryan receives award from American Lung Association – The Suburban Times

By Puyallup Tribal News Staff

“The American Lung Association has honored Councilwoman Annette Bryan with an Outstanding Mother Award. Each year the association celebrates several women who “prioritize their families while making significant impacts in their professions and philanthropic efforts.”

“Other 2025 recipients are Kati Quigley, vice president of portfolio marketing at BMC Software; Lorna Luebbe, chief sustainability officer at Puget Sound Energy; Julia Denman, a Microsoft executive who also is on the board of directors for The Clorox Company; and Gina Martinez Todd, senior director of partnership development at Seattle Seahawks.

“Councilwoman Bryan said part of her story is that in addition to raising her children, she has made raising her three grandsons a priority while she balances her work as an elected leader and as a board member with nonprofits in the region.

“Recipients will be celebrated in a ceremony on May 18.”

