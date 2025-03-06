City Council Seeks to Broaden Inclusion of Seniors on Tacoma’s Committees, Boards, and Commissions  – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The Tacoma City Council voted on Tuesday to declare the inclusion of community members over the age of 65 on the City of Tacoma’s Committees, Boards, and Commissions (CBCs) a priority. Council Member John Hines led the resolution, following robust discussions last year with seniors who shared a desire for a more meaningful role in developing City policies and community investments. Council Member Joe Bushnell, Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh, and Council Member Sandesh Sadalge co-sponsored the resolution.

“I have spent a great deal of time in the past year engaging with seniors in our community and I’ve heard from many of them that we are not doing enough to ensure our policies and programs are easy to navigate as they age,” said Council Member John Hines. “We are an aging city, with more seniors every day, and they bring with them unique needs and perspectives, particularly regarding mobility, connectivity, and safety. We need to do a better job incorporating their voices into our discussions to help ensure that Tacoma is a city where all residents, at every stage of life, feel connected and supported. This resolution aims to help advance Tacoma’s effort to be an inclusive city, with a vibrant and healthy future for everyone.”

The City of Tacoma’s CBCs provide a unique opportunity for community members to impact the City’s future. Tacoma has more than a dozen CBCs that work on a wide range of topics, from urban design to human services. Each CBC is unique in its purpose, mission, and role, but all help gather information, provide advice and recommendations, and aid the City Council in its decision-making. Currently, more than half of the CBCs do not have a single senior member.

The City Council is responsible for appointing all members of CBCs and this resolution declares it a priority to include at least one community member over the age of 65 on each of the City of Tacoma’s CBCs when possible. It also directs the City Manager to keep the City Council informed about changes to the number of seniors on City CBCs. This step helps ensure that City Council Members keep the status of senior representation in mind when recruiting and appointing new CBC members.

“As Tacoma expands, we must cultivate growth that benefits all residents, particularly our aging population, who face distinct challenges,” said Council Member Joe Bushnell. “Integrating senior residents into volunteer leadership roles underscores the City’s recognition of their invaluable wisdom and expertise. Their inclusion is vital in shaping our shared future. This resolution affirms the profound impact our seniors contribute to our community.”

“Diversity manifests in numerous ways, and age representation on our commissions and boards is essential,” said Council Member Sarah Rumbaugh. “Diverse age groups bring a wealth of experience and perspectives. I commend our commitment to valuing all members of our community.”

“My experience supporting seniors transitioning to our new senior services has highlighted the immense value of their backgrounds and experiences to Tacoma,” said Council Member Sandesh Sadalge. “With our retirement-aged population growing, their voices must be integral to policy decisions. We should encourage representation for both young and elderly residents across all commissions, boards, and committees, making Tacoma a city that truly works for everyone.”

More information about the City of Tacoma’s CBCs is available here. Community members with questions regarding City CBCs can contact the City Clerk’s Office at servetacoma@cityoftacoma.org or (253) 591-5178.