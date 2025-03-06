 City Council Holds Meet-and-Greet with University Place Police Officers – The Suburban Times

City Council Holds Meet-and-Greet with University Place Police Officers

Prior to their regularly scheduled meeting on March 3, members of the U.P. City Council held an informal “meet-and-greet” with several officers from UPPD’s swing and graveyard shifts.

Some of the officers are new hires that have been added to the force thanks to the passage of the Public Safety levy in 2023, while others have been with the department for some time.

Burke also took a few minutes during the formal City Council meeting to introduce the officers to those in attendance and viewing online. “These officers may be less visible to the public because of the hours they work, so I wanted to take the opportunity to thank them for their efforts, share the breadth of their experience and remind folks that public safety is a 24/7 operation in U.P.,” he said.

Watch the full meeting playback on UPTV at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Comcast cable channel 21 within the City of University Place city limits or on the City’s YouTube I_Uchannel.

