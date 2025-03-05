Series of Street Closures Scheduled March 6-April 4 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – Below is a list of upcoming street closures to allow for maintenance work as part of the Residential Street Restoration Program. This work is weather-dependent, and timing may be subject to change.

March 6-14, 8 AM – 5 PM

South 80th Street from South Hosmer Street to South Alaska Street

March 17-21, 8 AM – 5 PM

South 82nd Street from South Hosmer Street to South Alaska Street

March 24-April 4, 8 AM – 5 PM

South Ainsworth Avenue from South 81st Street to South 86th Street

Community members with questions about the Residential Street Restoration Program can call Jeff Maki at (253) 591-5495.