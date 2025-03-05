 Puget Sound Energy awards more than $1M in solar installation grants   – The Suburban Times

Puget Sound Energy awards more than $1M in solar installation grants  

Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is expanding its Solar Grant program to new heights with more than $1 million in awards this year given throughout our service territory.   

 PSE has worked with local organizations and Tribes for nearly a decade, awarding an average of more than $700,000. This year, however, PSE increased the total awards amount to $1,127,961 for 16 solar projects spread out among 14 recipients.   

The additional funds support implementation of PSE’s Clean Energy Implementation Plan, which begins to chart our path towards carbon neutrality in 2030 and 100% clean energy by 2045. 

“It’s particularly rewarding at PSE when we can partner with our communities to help shape the energy system of the future together,” PSE Senior Vice President and Chief Customer and Transformation Officer Aaron August said. “This year, we’re bringing Solar Grants to more organizations than ever, working hand-in-hand with our community recipients so they can invest in what matters most to them, while reducing their energy bills.”  

Grant recipients include local non-profits and Tribal entities. In addition to saving recipients money on their utilities, the projects will serve to increase clean energy accessibility in the region.   

Ensuring the energy systems at organizations like Saving Pets One at a Time (SPOT) in Burlington are working at maximum efficiency won’t save the animals. But it will enable the shelter to put even more focus on the animals it cares for.   

“Receiving this solar grant will significantly reduce our operating costs, allowing us to redirect vital resources toward rescuing and caring for more animals in need,” said SPOT Treasurer Robert Haught. “By transitioning to solar energy, we’re not only fostering a more sustainable future but also enhancing our ability to provide a safe and nurturing environment for the animals we serve.”  

Projects funded by these grants generate a total of about 758,000 kWh, annually, equivalent to powering nearly 72 average homes, with newly installed solar around the Puget Sound region. PSE has provided $5.9 million in grant funding over the last 8 years, resulting in more than 2,800,000 kWh of annual energy added to the grid. PSE’s Solar Grant program will offer another competitive funding cycle in summer 2025.    

Grant recipients partnered with local solar installation companies such as A&R Solar, Banner Electric, Barron Heating, Soltera Solar, Whidbey Sun and Wind, Ecotech Solar, Western Solar, Sphere Solar Energy, and South Sound Solar. The solar companies helped recipients complete their grant applications and will work to have their solar panels installed and producing energy in 2025.   

List of recipients:  

Organization  County  
Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellevue  King  
Burlington Lutheran Church  Skagit  
Community Boating Center  Whatcom  
Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Services  King  
El Centro de la Raza  King  
Episcopal Retirement Communities  Kitsap  
Habitat for Humanity – Whatcom County  Whatcom  
Homes First – Leach  Thurston  
Home First – Pinecrest  Pierce  
Home First – Shadberry  Thurston  
Island Roots Housing  Island  
Khalsa Gurmat Center  King  
Mount Vernon First United Methodist Church  Skagit  
Nisqually – Spirit Center  Nisqually Tribe  
North Kitsap Fishline  Kitsap  
Saving Pets One at a Time  Whatcom  

