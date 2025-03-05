Letter: We pay a price whether or not we pay for local news – The Suburban Times

This isn’t something I like to dwell on, but it’s important. Back in 1995, when The Lakewood Journal endorsed cityhood, I misled voters. I didn’t do it on purpose, but the outcome was the same.

At the time, I assured readers that if the new city proposed changes, good or bad, the public wouldn’t be caught off guard. The Lakewood Journal, I wrote, would be there to keep people informed. I promised.

Even then, I knew the paper was struggling financially. Maybe it wouldn’t be The Journal specifically, I figured. But I believed Lakewood would grow, the finances would turn around, and there would always be a local newspaper of one kind or another to keep the community informed.

Right? There was always going to be a newspaper.

Ah. history. You can be a sneaky thing, history.

I was, as you know, wrong. To be fair, I was not alone.

In just two decades, roughly 3,000 newspapers have shut down in the United States. Except for the source you are reading now, The Suburban Times, Lakewood is what people call a ‘news desert.’

What’s that mean in practical terms? It means:

The Lakewood Water District could be planning to add lead to the water

The CP School District could be planning to cut the school day to two hours

The City of Lakewood could be planning to change the city’s name to Apartmentwood

And there’s no guarantee you would know.

Now, Lakewood does have this wonderful news site. There’s a very good chance that some random citizen might write in and say, “Hey, did anyone hear Lakewood Water is planning to drill to the center of the earth?” (I don’t rule that out in their lot over there by the Lakewood library site)

So, The Suburban Times is here, and if you see Ben Sclair, you better be thanking him for hosting this site because it’s a lot of work.

Again, this is not just a Lakewood thing. You might have heard the word “disruption” and wow, that applies to the news business. Employment in U.S. newsrooms of all kinds fell by over 60% between 2005 and 2023. Four of the last five jobs I held in journalism don’t exist anymore.

The business model changed, so existing newspaper owners are finding that the best way to maintain profits is to maintain a facade but run the operation as cheaply as possible. Laying people off raises profits, and as long as you have something that looks like ink on paper or computer screen, you can try to charge big money to advertisers.

With no journalists to report on school boards, city councils, water districts, fire districts, etc, nobody knows what the heck is going on in their local communities. I particularly remember wishing we had a local paper when there were some Clover Park School District elections, and we were all trying to piece together what was going on by reading letters here in The Suburban Times.

There are valiant efforts to battle this trend. You are reading one. The Suburban Times is a news bulletin board and the best place to try to piece together what is going on in our area.

So many of us who were in local journalism mourn the days when you could get more information you needed to be a productive citizen. That’s why every week, I follow the column that former news columnist Brier Dudley includes in the Sunday Seattle Times. Brier has been set loose to report on the local news crisis and what can be done about it.

In his most recent column, Brier highlights the vital investigative work that local news outlets are still doing across the country. He shares examples like a car loan company unnecessarily disabling vehicles, solar energy salespeople misleading customers, nursing home residents suffering neglect, and a state employee gaming the system to cash in on vacation pay by briefly quitting and rehiring.

But there’s so much happening today in South Puget Sound that you don’t know about—things you would have known if local newsrooms were thriving. People are getting away with making bad choices and wrongdoing or both, and no one is there to tell you.

Many people don’t mind being uninformed

Thirty years ago, one of our biggest challenges was convincing people to pay anything for The Lakewood Journal when they were used to getting it for free. The idea that news should cost nothing has only grown stronger over time. Post a news link online today, and if there’s a paywall, people will complain.

But here’s what puzzles me about this selective sense of entitlement:

No one walks into Safeway expecting free steak.

No one goes to Burs, Applebee’s, or The Ram and demands a free dinner.

No one strolls into Lakewood Ford asking for a free car.

And yet, when it comes to news, there’s a whole culture that insists it should be free. Share a news article on social media, and people don’t just grumble. They get angry. “Where’s my free lunch?” they ask.

This does not help the news economy at all.

The media’s own challenges

Every organization I’ve ever encountered has been its own worst enemy. So it’s been for all my journalism employers, and so it is today. Local journalism was profitable for so long that reinvestment was never a priority. Newsrooms became notorious for spending less on continuing education than almost any other industry.

But sometimes, a lack of infrastructure does real damage. There are still local news outlets in the area, like The News Tribune and The Seattle Times. So I subscribed to The News Tribune – only to find that I could never actually read it because I couldn’t log in. As much as I love journalism, and as much as I respect the people who work there, I can’t justify paying for something I can’t access.

So I tried subscribing to The Seattle Times instead. Same problem. I’ve never been able to read it on any computer. Fortunately, the subscription works on The Seattle Times app on my phone, so that’s how I get my regional news.

And yet. Walter, you know better.

Local news is important. What’s left of local news should be supported.

So right before writing this, I subscribed to The News Tribune. I’m going to assume that I’ll be able to read it now. I’m going to visualize success logging in. So far so good.

Please consider supporting local news

One subscription won’t save local journalism nationwide, but I like to think more people will realize that not supporting community journalism comes at a cost. If you subscribe to The Seattle Times, I hope you take the time to read Brier Dudley’s weekly updates—they offer important insights: https://www.seattletimes.com/author/brier-dudley/

Now, I’m very aware not everyone may be able to read that link, and that’s just part of life. You can live your life without those columns. But if you do have access to them, they’re informative.

And if that frustrates you? Well, you could always try making yourself feel better by marching into Target and demanding the free groceries you deserve just for being you.

If you can support any media outlet, I hope you do. That might mean subscribing to what’s left of local journalism—or, if you have a business or cause, buying an ad right here in The Suburban Times.

I’m going to assume anyone who made it to the end of this column is the kind of person who might support local news (assuming you have the resources). Thank you for anything you do.

By the way, since we’re trained to normally get news here in The Suburban Times, let me clarify that some of the above was intended as humor. There are no known plans to add lead to the water. There are no known plans to cut the school day. There are no known plans to drill into the Earth to access the ocean off Madagascar.

As for the rest: I’ll keep you informed about the “Apartmentwood” thing.