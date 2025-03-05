Friends of Steilacoom Library Spring Book Sale and Donation Days – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Ufford.

The Friends of Steilacoom Library (FOSL) will hold their spring book sale Friday April 4 and Saturday April 5. Hours are 10:00 am to 4:00 pm on Friday and 10:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday at the Steilacoom Community Center, 2301 Worthington Street, Steilacoom, WA. Please bring cash or checks to purchase books, DVDs, CDs and miscellaneous items. Unfortunately, we can’t process credit or debit cards.

Donation days for items are Saturday March 8 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm and Tuesday March 18 from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Donations are accepted in the Steilacoom Library Meeting Room at 2950 Steilacoom Boulevard. Please bring good condition items and we request that outdated (more than two years) travel books, textbooks, training guides, management guides and self-help items not be donated.

Proceeds from the book sale support programs and activities at the library and in the community.