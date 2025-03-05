Coldest Night of the Year Walk a Success! – The Suburban Times

Late last month we held the first ever Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk. We are so proud of the more than 100 community members who braved the weather to help raise funds and awareness for our neighbors experiencing homelessness across Pierce County!

Thank you to not only our wonderful community for supporting this event, but also our sponsors Jonz Catering and Molina Healthcare. Jonz provided free soup for our walkers after the event and Molina handed out swag including lights to keep our walkers safe. We are excited to say that we surpassed our goal of raising $20,000 to help house families permanently in Pierce County!

While we may have passed our goal, there is still a lot of work to be done in our community, so if you would like to donate to our event it is not too late. Follow this link (Tacoma (Associated Ministries) – Coldest Night of the Year 2025 USA) to make a donation up until March 31 and help bring in more families from the cold!

The post Coldest Night of the Year Walk a Success! appeared first on Associated Ministries.