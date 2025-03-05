Clover Park School District DEI: Promises versus Performance – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

CPDS’s DEI ideology espouses lofty values and goals regarding marginalized and underserved groups, systemic racism, minority preferences, restorative justice, discrimination, cultural awareness and inequalities. One of CPSD DEI’s goals is to address the alleged “disparities” in the work force and academic achievement between racial and ethnic groups. CPSD DEI talks a good game, but what are the results at the cost of over $265,000+ annually (2024) for CPSD DEI staffers (Grant Twyman $155,653 and Amari Davis $110,224 plus benefits)? Unfortunately CPSD DEI performance doesn’t live up to its promises. Perhaps it’s time to require CPSD DEI staff to provide the public with the top five things they have accomplished on a weekly basis to justify their continued employment and salary.

Over the last four years Lakewood CARES articles have addressed CPSD’s academic failures and rare successes. These articles are based upon Office of Superintendent for Public Instruction (OSPI) website data supplied by CPSD and other reliable sources. You can revisit these CARES articles at: https://thesubtimes.com/author/lakewood-cares

CPSD’s failing academics are the end product of an education system designed to fail, and fail it does. Let’s start with the CPSD community relations “puff piece” articles in the Suburban Times. Despite significant academic disparities within CPSD between schools, their coverage in CPSD articles remains uniformly the same. One teacher and one student featured as “beaming with pride” shining examples with no coverage of the school’s actual academics.

No winners, no losers, everyone the same. These “puff pieces” are designed to lull the public into complacency rather than educate them on CPSD’s situation academically. This policy detracts from academic excellence, and in turn elevates academic mediocrity and failure as they become indistinguishable. Having pacified the public, CPSD leadership can then bemoan the lack of public interest in education. It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy of a self-defeating system.

How about diversity in hiring? CPSD has made the case for hiring minority teachers and staff to better reflect the CPSD student population. The assumption is that that students learn better when taught by someone who looks like them as a role model. Here’s the reality from several perspectives: gender (male and female), race and ethnicity.

CPSD has stated that one of its priorities is to hire more “people of color” as teachers. Yet CPSD history indicates that this priority was never put into practice. In 2017/18 teacher demographics were: 4.5% Asian, 5% Black, 4.7% Hispanic, 80.1% White, 3.3% unidentified. Compare this with the 2023/24 teacher demographics: Asian 4.5% (no change), Black 5.3% (+0.3%), Hispanic 6.1% (+1.4%), White 74% (-6.1%) and unidentified 7.6% (+ 4.3%). So the only group having a modest hiring increase was “unidentified”; otherwise for minorities it was essentially unchanged.

Compare teacher demographics with student demographics during the same time period. In 2018/19 student demographics were: Asian 3.8%, Black 12.3%, Hispanic 34.1%, 2+ Races 14% and White 30.2%. In 2023/24 student demographics were : Asian 4.2% (+0.4%), Black 13.5% (+1.2%), Hispanic 37.1% (+3.0%), 2+ Races 13.1% (-0.9%), White 25.5% (-4.7%). Now compare teacher-to-student demographics discussed previously. You will find that neither student nor teacher demographics have significantly changed since 2017/18. Very little, if any, progress has been made in addressing the alleged racial/ethnic disparity between the teacher and student demographics. CPSD still has a preponderance of white female teachers in a racially and ethnically diverse student population.

Let’s take a look at the 2024 OSPI redefinition of academic metrics. Previous “Students meeting State Standards” (SMSS) was replaced by the meaningless title of ““Students on Track for College-level Learning Without Needing Remedial Classes”. This is especially meaningless at elementary and middle school level. In reality it’s still “Students Meeting State Standards”.

A clever deception occurred with a “new” Office of Superintendent for Public Instruction (OSPI) academic metric entitled “Students Showing Foundational Grade Level Knowledge and Skills or Above” (SSFGLKSA for brevity here). The previous SMSS originally only included “Above Average” and “Well Above Average” students. “Below Average” and “Well Below Average” students were excluded from SMSS. SSFGLKSA added “Below Average” students to the SMSS mix to deceptively boost sagging academic statistics by lowering standards. This instantly increased the apparent student academic performance with no actual increase in student academic performance.

SMSS and SSFGLKSA are prime examples of DEI at work: the insidious degrading of success while elevating failure. For example, take a look at two extremes in CPSD elementary school performance: Beachwood and Tyee Park Elementary Schools. Beachwood’s SSMS scores are as follows: ELA 75.9%, math 76.9% and science 82.5%. Beachwood’s SSFGLHSA scores are ELA 86.5%, math 88.1% and science 90%. That’s an average gain for Beachwood between SSMS and SSFGLHSA of about 12.5% across all three subject areas. Compare this with Tyee Park SSMS scores: ELA 24.5%, math 16.8%, science 24% which is well below that of Beachewood. Tyee Park’s SSFDLHSA scores: ELA 49%, math 51%, science 68%. That’s an average gain of about 257% between Tyee Park’s SSMS and SSFDLHSA across all three subject areas!

Why the huge disparity between Beechwood and Tyee Park alleged SSFDLHSA academic gains? Simple! Beachwood has very few “Below Average” students, so including them back into SSFGLHSA makes relatively small apparent gains (+12.5%). On the other hand, the majority of Tyee Park’s students are “Below Average” with few “Above Average”, so including these students in SSFDLHSA makes a huge apparent difference (+257.0%) in gain without actually making a difference in academic performance

How about the disparities between the academically ranked top (8) and bottom (8) elementary schools since 2016 and any progress made in closing those gaps? This disparity between top and bottom schools has been completely missed by CPSD and yet is far greater and pronounced when compared to disparities involving racial/ethnic groups.

In 2016 the top 8 elementary schools were average ranked 54.4 percentile, while the bottom 8 schools were ranked at 31.9 percentile. That is a significant disparity gap of 22.5 percentile. In 2024 the top 8 elementary schools were average ranked 53.3 percentile, a small drop of 1.1 percentile from 2016; while the bottom 8 schools were ranked at 12.6 percentile, a huge drop of 11.9% and disparity gap of 40.7 percentile, nearly twice that of 2016. Despite all the stated DEI objectives to close “disparities” those disparities among CPSD academically top and bottom schools actually greatly increased rather than decreased.

How about the “disparities” between racial and ethnic groups from 2018 to present? In 2018 (first year for ELA, math and science scores) minorities had combined average SMSS scores in ELA, math, and science of 41.8%. Whites had combined average SMSS scores in ELA, math and science of 55%. That amounts to a 13.2% disparity favoring Whites for combined SMSS scores in ELA, math and science.

Compared to 2018 (in negative %), in 2024 minorities had combined SMSS scores in ELA, math and science of 32.3%. Note the significant drop in minority SMSS scores by 9.5% in just 7 years. However, minorities weren’t the only ones that lost ground academically. In 2024 Whites had combined average SMSS scores in ELA, math and science of 42.9%. Note the significant drop in White SMSS scores by 12.1% in just 7 years. Thus, White student academics fell even more that minority academics yet still outperformed minorities by 42.9% to minorities 32.3%. In 7 years there has been no appreciable closure of “disparities” between races, while at the same time all students suffered a significant decrease in SMSS of 10.9% between 2018 (42.6%) and 2024 (31.7%).

So when it comes to closing “disparities” between hiring gender and people- of- color, teacher-to- student demographics, SMSS and SSFGLHSA metrics by schools, race/ethnicity, it is clear that CPSD DEI policies and goals have failed to address any disparities across the board. At the same time these disparities remained unchanged, CPSD’s actual academic performance ranking plummeted from 46.3 percentile (2016) to 25.9 percentile (2024).

This is what DEI does. Big promises but lacking performance. It is a failed ideology which, when applied systemically, results in a failed system.

“Human beings are born with different capacities. If they are free, they are not equal. And if they are equal, they are not free.”

― Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn