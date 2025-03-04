 World Cup 26 team excited for partnership – The Suburban Times

World Cup 26 team excited for partnership

By Hailey Palmer, Puyallup Tribal News

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup less than 500 days away, the Tribe’s World Cup team’s work has begun as they prepare for the Puyallup Tribe to be seen on the world stage.

The team consists of Amy McFarland (World Cup Project Director), Connie McCloud (Heritage Division Manager), Chris Duenas (Multi-Media Manager), Dayleann Hawks (Project Manager), Julyssa Coats (Language Teacher), William Poitras (Carver Coordinator) and Hope Sandstrom (Multi-Media Developer).

Each has a unique role to amplify the Tribe and its culture to a worldwide audience.

“Never before in the history of FIFA and the World Cup has there been an Indigenous group that were supporters,” McFarland said. “This partnership is an opportunity for our community to share with the world who we are, and for our community to be involved in a historic event they can share with their children and their children’s children.”

Six World Cup matches will be played in the Seattle area from June 15 to July 6, 2026. The Tribe will also be hosting the first-ever World Cup Powwow around that time.

Read the rest of the story at the Puyallup Tribe of Indians website.

