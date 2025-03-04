West Coast sees Dramatic Drop in Lost Tooth Value – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Dr. Jeff Reynolds.

The Tooth Fairy is tightening their belt on the West Coast and in Washington state.

New Delta Dental findings from its 2025 Original Tooth Fairy Poll® revealed the average value of a single lost tooth dropped from $8.54 to $5.69 last year in the western region (which includes Washington, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming).

Children throughout our state have been doing a great job brushing their teeth and keeping their smiles healthy this year. I love healthy teeth! As a reminder, remember to brush twice a day for two minutes each, floss once a day and visit the dentist every six months to keep your smile beautiful.

This new value is more in line with the 2021 average across the western region, which was at $5.54. While gap-toothed children may be chagrined at the news, they are still receiving more than the national average of $5.01.

The Original Tooth Fairy Poll® has typically mirrored the economy’s overall direction, tracking with the trends of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (S&P 500). However, since 2023, the value of a lost tooth has gone in a different direction. Over the past year, the average value of a single lost tooth decreased nationally 14%, while the S&P 500 experienced a 26% increase in the same period.

One in three parents say the Tooth Fairy spends more on their child’s first tooth, with the average value dropping from $7.09 to $6.24, which is a 12% drop.

And while children may be sad to see the value of their lost teeth decreasing, nearly one in five parents did say the Tooth Fairy helps teach their kids about the value of money.

Despite the decline in monetary giving, since the poll’s inception in 1998, the average cash gift left by the Tooth Fairy has increased 285% from $1.30 to $5.01 per tooth.

U.S. regional ranking for the average value of a lost tooth

West ($5.69): Despite surpassing the national average, the western region experienced a significant 33% drop for a lost tooth, returning close to its 2021 average of $5.54.

South ($5.71): Overtook the western region by a mere two cents to lead the U.S., and the only region to experience a year-over-year increase, up from $5.51 in 2024.

Northeast ($4.59): Dropped by 33% and fell below $5.00 per tooth for the first time since 2020.

Midwest ($3.46): Continued to significantly trail the national average for a second consecutive year at under $4.00 per tooth.

For parents with children who have recently lost a tooth – or visited their dentist – Delta Dental of Washington offers free letters from the Tooth Fairy mailed directly to your child. Versions of the letter are offered for a first lost tooth, a lost tooth, a good dental checkup, and a version with words of encouragement for a less than positive dental exam.

For more information from Delta Dental of Washington, visit its Guide to Children’s Oral Health and learn more about Delta Dental of Washington’s Tooth Fairy Experience free dental education program for kids at www.TheToothFairyExperience.com.