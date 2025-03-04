Order Your Veterans Memorial Bricks – The Suburban Times

Every year, the City offers the opportunity to publicly honor the contributions and sacrifices of our military veterans by engraving a brick at the Veteran’s Memorial in Pioneer Park. The bricks line a small courtyard, which is bordered by a statue of a soldier. Engravings occur in August or September for best weather conditions and viewing.

Memorial bricks cost $50 for one engraved line (20 characters maximum including spaces), $75 for two lines, and $100 for three lines plus sales tax. Orders made starting in June will be fulfilled during the next calendar year.

Click here to order online today.

