 Order Your Veterans Memorial Bricks – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Order Your Veterans Memorial Bricks

· · Leave a Comment ·

Every year, the City offers the opportunity to publicly honor the contributions and sacrifices of our military veterans by engraving a brick at the Veteran’s Memorial in Pioneer Park. The bricks line a small courtyard, which is bordered by a statue of a soldier. Engravings occur in August or September for best weather conditions and viewing.

Memorial bricks cost $50 for one engraved line (20 characters maximum including spaces), $75 for two lines, and $100 for three lines plus sales tax. Orders made starting in June will be fulfilled during the next calendar year.

Click here to order online today.

Additional Info…


DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.