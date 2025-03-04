Lakewood’s Clover Park Rotary set up for a good time Friday night – The Suburban Times

The Rotary crew hard at work making fun for one of our previous “CPRI” nights.

Last week our program was a preparation for “CPRI” night on March 7 at the McGavick Center at Clover Park Technical College beginning at 6pm.

“CPRI” (pronounced “CAPRI”) stands for “Clover Park Rotary Invitational,” and, along with our annual golf tournament, is Clover Park Rotary’s signature fundraiser for 2025.

CPRI is, essentially, a giant board game set up to give stuff away to the players. The kind of stuff varies, but usually includes things such as gift certificates for restaurants in the Lakewood/Tacoma area, vacation homes people put up as a prize, cash, gift baskets and gifts from local artists.

We use the opportunity to also raise money the night of CPRI to “raise a paddle” for a local charity. This year we are raising money for “Nourish Pierce County,” the largest foodbank supplier in Pierce County.

Further, the club uses money from this event to support numerous charities in the area, including: Christmas shopping for disadvantaged kids in Lakewood, Thanksgiving baskets for local disadvantaged families, improving the Phillips road Wildlife Park, which is a “Signature Project” of the club, Partners for Parks, the Lakewood Community Foundation, St. Leo’s foodbank, West Pierce Cares, Lakewood Scout program, and Communities in Schools, plus responding to individual support requests during the year.

How does CPRI work? Imagine a large board at the front of the room that has 100 squares on it. Somewhere in the neighborhood of 70 of the squares have one of the aforementioned prizes.

The number of the square you purchased is in a drum at the front. When your square number is called you find out what prize you won. If the square has no prize in it, you are then afforded an additional opportunity. Your square number goes into another barrel that gives you a chance to win $250!

If you go through 97% of the evening, and your number has not been called, then you get a chance at the grand prize of $1000. The last 3 people who have not been called yet, go to the front. At this point they could agree to just split the $1,000 three ways. Take-the-money-and-run, if you will. Nobody likes that. The crowd gets bloodthirsty at the end of the night and desires a clear winner and two losers. You see, all three must agree to share. If just one demands a number must be drawn, then one of those three will walk home with the big cash.

The event is great fun and those who miss it will not know what they have missed!

Sign up at www.cloverparkrotary.org or contact Alan Billingley at 253-229-6118