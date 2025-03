Associated Ministries Announces Three New Board of Directors – The Suburban Times

Associated Ministries is proud to announce our three new Board members in 2025:

Helen Boyer

Imam Dr. Abdul-Hakim Mohamed

Bishop Dr. Lawrence White

President: Carolyn Read

Vice President: Ahlmahz Negash

Past President: Diane Powers

Board Treasurer: Candy Watkins

Secretary: Craig Huish

Full Board Membership:

Board Members (Terms expiring in December 2025)

Gary Gessel – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Tacoma

Rabbi Keren Gorban – Temple Beth El, Tacoma

Craig Huish – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Tacoma

Ron Martinez – Harbor Christian Church, Gig Harbor

Dr. Ahlmahz Negash – Muslim Community

Rev. Malando Redeemer – Shiloh Baptist Church, Tacoma



Board Members (Terms expiring in December 2026)

The Rev. Paul Lebens-Englund, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Tacoma

Yuni Medlin – United Methodist Church

Diane Powers – Peace Lutheran Church, Tacoma

Stacey Soltoff – Temple Beth El, Tacoma

Candy Watkins – Baha’i Faith Community of Tacoma



Board Members (Terms expiring in December 2027)

Helen Boyer, Bethany Presbyterian Church, Tacoma

Imam Dr. Adbul-Hakim Mohamed, Islamic Center of Tacoma

Carolyn Read, St. Leo Catholic Parish, Tacoma

Bishop Dr. Lawrence White, Tacoma Ministerial Alliance

Thank you to our amazing Board!

