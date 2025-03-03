Washington’s small manufacturers face operational challenges due to federal directives; local leaders call for support – The Suburban Times

Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County press release.

Tacoma, WA – Small manufacturers, the backbone of Tacoma-Pierce County’s economy, are facing severe disruptions due to federal directives and upcoming tariff changes, impacting operations, finances, and workforce stability. In response, regional leaders are engaging with congressional representatives to seek urgent solutions.

Washington’s economy is deeply tied to trade, with manufacturers relying on global supply chains for materials and export markets for growth. Changes in federal trade policies and tariffs threaten not only individual businesses but also the broader economic stability of the state. These disruptions have wide-reaching implications for local economies, supply chains, and job retention. Policymakers must work collaboratively with business leaders to mitigate these impacts and ensure long-term stability for local manufacturers.

“If we want to keep our local economy strong and ensure that manufacturing jobs remain in Tacoma-Pierce County, we need swift action and clear solutions,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards, “Small manufacturers are vital to our economic ecosystem, and we stand with them in addressing these challenges.”

Michael Catsi, CEO of the Economic Development Board for Tacoma-Pierce County, emphasized the importance of collaboration: “Manufacturers in our region play a crucial role in job creation and innovation. We are committed to working with policymakers and business leaders to help navigate these challenges and find solutions that keep our manufacturing sector resilient.”

If your business is impacted, please reach out to your local elected leaders, chambers of commerce, and trade associations to share your concerns. Additionally, businesses can connect with local economic development organizations for guidance and resources. A full directory of economic development organizations across Washington state can be found here: Choose Washington – Regional Economic Development.