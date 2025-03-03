U.P.’s Axel Novogrodsky Serves as Page – The Suburban Times

Axel Novogrodsky. Credit: Washington State Legislative Support Services

Axel Novogrodsky, a student at Curtis Junior High School, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by State Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place. Axel is the child of Tammera and Dan Novogrodsky and in interested in music, art, theater, dance, and reading. Pages assume a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. Pages support the efficient operation of the Legislature while also receiving daily civics instruction, drafting their own bills, and participating in mock committee hearings.



