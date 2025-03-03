Puyallup Tribal Members compete at state wrestling tournament – The Suburban Times

By Shaun Scott, Puyallup Tribal News.

Puyallup Tribal Members Naiyeli Cruz-Garcia and Ty Satiacum Jr. represented the Puyallup Tribe with pride at the state wrestling tournament Feb. 21-22 at the Tacoma Dome.

Cruz-Garcia, a senior at Chief Leschi Schools, advanced the furthest of the eight wrestlers the school sent, nearly making it to a medal match.

Cruz-Garcia won three matches at the Mat Classic in the 170-pound weight class in the Girls 1B/2B/1A tournament.

Chief Leschi wrestling second-year coach Tim Perales was impressed with his team’s performance not only at the Mat Classic, but in the previous district tournament leading up to it.

[See image gallery at www.puyalluptribe-nsn.gov] Photos courtesy of Lauren Dale, Chief Leschi Athletics and Ty Satiacum

