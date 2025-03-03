Puget Sound Revels Presents a Benefit Concert featuring Award-winning Musician and Composer Benjamin Hunter – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Puget Sound Revels.

Benefit Concert with Benjamin Hunter

Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 2-4 p.m.

Wells Hall, 310 N. K St., Tacoma, WA 98403

Tickets: $40 on sale beginning March 3

www.pugetsoundrevels.org

Tacoma, WA – Puget Sound Revels is thrilled to welcome musician, composer, community activist, social entrepreneur and educator Benjamin Hunter to Tacoma for a special benefit concert. The performance will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 26, 2025 at Wells Hall in Tacoma’s Stadium District.

“Benjamin Hunter has been featured now twice in our annual Midwinter Revels. Most recently in our 2024 “Christmastime in Seneca Village” production. He is a dynamic performer and we are delighted to showcase his talent!” Amy Wigstrom, Executive Director Puget Sound Revels.

Hunter is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist whose interests lie in roots music from around the world. Raised classically on violin, he now plays a variety of styles—roots, folk, jazz, blues, gospel and world. With his soulful singing voice, energetic violin and engaging stories, he challenges audiences to understand how contemporary ideas and experiences are linked to a shared history.

“My favorite way of making art is in collaboration with other folks who know music is only made richer with dance,” said Hunter in a 2023 interview with Crosscut’s Black Arts Legacies. “They go hand in hand.”

As a child, Hunter traveled the globe with his mother, building an appreciation for the music and cultures that enrich and inform his art. He began playing violin at age 5 and earned a degree in violin performance from Whitman College, but the music that inspires him most is folk. “To me, folk is everything. Hip hop is folk, classical is folk. Whatever, wherever people find community, and an opportunity to share and shape an identity with people around you, I think, is folk.”

In addition to performing original works as a soloist and with his band The Intraterrestrials, Hunter plays in the internationally acclaimed roots duo, Ben Hunter & Joe Seamons, who took first place in place in the International Blues Challenge in 2016. In 2023, Hunter collaborated with Seattle and New York based artists to create Untitled, composing the music for a multi-disciplinary production with dance, visual, architectural and storyteller artists. Connecting all his experiences in one musical language, his music “scans the margins and the nucleus alike, searching for the stories and intersections where everything converges.”

In addition to musical performances, Hunter speaks at colleges, universities, conferences and events across the country. In 2014, he presented a TEDx talk entitled, When Folk Music Speaks, and presented the season capstone for the Chautauqua Lecture Series, The Renaissance of Folk, in 2022.

Now living in Seattle, Hunter has enmeshed himself in the local arts community. He is the founder of Community Arts Create, an organization dedicated to bringing together artists from diverse cultures and generations. He co-founded the “social change incubator” Hillman City Collaboratory as well as Black & Tan Hall, named in tribute to an integrated jazz club in Seattle’s Chinatown. He also serves as the Artistic Director at NW Folklife, served on the Seattle Music Commission from 2017-2021 and co-chairs the Columbia Hillman Arts & Culture District.

Tickets to the benefit concert are $40 and may be purchased online at pugetsoundrevels.org beginning March 3, 2025. All proceeds support the mission of Puget Sound Revels and its performances.