Lorena and a Nice Street Income – The Suburban Times

A Short Story…

Lorena Little Miss Yellow Hair Art by Doctor Johnny Wow

“Boring . . . just plain boring. I haven’t had a fun date for weeks. I hate my job and people just seem stupid.” She was thinking this, well actually saying it out loud to herself as she was driving back home to her apartment as the sun slowly dimmed. She stopped on North Pearl for the red light, but she was looking at a women she had seen before with yellow hair, an old rain coat, warn out jeans, a pink shirt and some kind of old run-over shoes . . . and some kind of jar with coins and bills in it.

Lorena was slow to pick up speed. She was thinking and then she heard a small dog bark half hidden by Miss Yellow Hair. She drove to her rented room, went inside and made herself a sandwich and thought over what she had just seen. After a visit to the potty she was back in her car and circling several times past Little Miss Yellow Hair. She circled the block half-a-dozen times before parking about fifty feet from Yellow Hair with a folding chair in her hand. She sat down and just looked at Yellow Hair quietly before the younger women spoke and said, “Get the Hell outa here. It’s easy to persuade people to leave me and Little Wolfie alone.

Lorena, smiled and said “A fake dog that barks and growls a little, while you prepare to leave with a fake young woman up against a little stone wall, under a telephone pole and electric street lights. “I’m guessing that you make a few twenties every night?” Yellow Hair gave Lorena the nastiest frown she could perform and a few words that Lorena, used quite often herself. Lorena, said, “Why don’t we work together. I bet we could make a couple hundred every night. Interested? It took Yellow Hair about two seconds to respond with a “Yes!”

Lorena was always fair, and her offer brightened the look of Miss Yellow Hair’s face. They talked and planned and within a month they had more money that either one had ever earned before. Miss Yellow Hair beamed and said “We are going to be rich!” Lorena looked at her and said “No. It will only work for a while. Here’s what we are going to do.”

By the time the sun came up they had worked out a plan to keep them in money for a while. Although the North End had brought them a sizable amount, they realized it could fall apart very easily. They organized and planned new areas that would soon reach out to South Tacoma and Lakewood, with numerous areas reaching out to other county benefactors.

They made one big promise. They both agreed, “We share the money and we take a vacation somewhere else, but for here in Washington just one binding ingredient. “No men! . . . except when we go to Italy and Spain!”