Letter: West Pierce Fire Fees Disproportional – The Suburban Times

Letter from David Selness to West Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Sq. Ft to Sq. Ft., why do you assess an additional 50% or more just for providing a firebreak between a house and garage? A detached garage would support a far smaller fire than a combined house/attached garage. Your fees are arbitrary and capricious; they have nothing to do with fire risk or other legitimate firefighting variables – like access to structures or fire hydrants.

People who have detached garages are disproportionally affected for no legitimate reason. In fact, they should enjoy a discount over attached garages because the risk of a much larger fire is substantially reduced, making it much easier for firefighters to extinguish.

Your specific equations for every property should be made available to every property owner and not kept secret; they should be posted with the property taxes as public information.