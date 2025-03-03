Letter: Charlotte’s Web – The Suburban Times

This past summer when I wandered for 100 miles in the wilds of the mountain range wilderness, I saw one spider web.

One. Just one. In all those many miles, just one web.

I was camping at Anderson Lake in the Cascades which seemed like a long way from anywhere but I needed to be alone and besides, I was lost. I was lost that night because of a fog that had descended on the valley I had entered such that I almost missed the lake, and I also was lost, had been lost for some time, because of another fog that had descended on my life.

I had lost my wife to cancer.

But someone found me who likewise had lost their spouse to cancer.

That night at Anderson Lake I was about to pitch my tent in this remote location and decided instead, after wandering about, that another site nearby would work better.

It was a fortuitous decision.

The next morning, as I poked my head out of the tent, there I saw what otherwise I may not have seen: a spider web.

It was broken, the web was, pieces missing, not unlike my life, nor hers I was to find out.

But the early morning sun made it a most beautiful mosaic of such intricate beauty that at once I was captivated by, and captured within, its delicate gossamer stands.

I wrote about that experience in an article entitled “When the Forest Weeps.” Which I might have been doing that night – weeping, as I had before – had I not been so tired, so exhausted from the journey.

But she read that story, Charlotte did, and so began a conversation about brokenness. And about beauty. And about life. And about what constitutes love, lessons learned and observations made from having become lost.

And what it was like to be found.

And so it was, that a web was spun about life and love and loss, connecting, capturing, captivating us within it’s delicate – though broken – beautiful gossamer strands.

I smiled yesterday as I approached our car where Charlotte awaited my return.

As if they were countless jewels on necklace strands, fog created droplets of moisture lay pearled on a spider’s web.

Charlotte’s web.