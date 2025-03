Submitted by City of DuPont Parks & Recreation.

Join in on the DuPont city-wide yard sale fun and rent a 20×20 spot at Clocktower Park on May 31! This is the perfect opportunity to clear out your clutter, find great deals, and enjoy a day of community shopping.

Spots are just $25 each—sign up now to sell your treasures and connect with your community!

https://www.dupontwa.gov/195/Events