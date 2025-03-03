City Council Briefed on Tacoma Police Department’s Violent Crime Reduction Plan Progress – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — On February 25, the Tacoma City Council received a comprehensive briefing on the latest data and outcomes of the Tacoma Police Department’s (TPD) Violent Crime Reduction Plan. As Tacoma nears the completion of the plan’s second year, the city is pleased to report significant progress in enhancing public safety.

The update revealed Tacoma witnessed an 13.2% reduction in violent street crime incidents in the latter half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Violent crime consists of murder, aggravated assault, and robbery.

The implementation of targeted interventions in hot spot areas resulted in a notable reduction in violent crime incidents, with a decrease of over 36% compared to the previous year.

Surrounding catchment areas saw a 12% increase in violent crime, which may suggest potential crime displacement issues.

The positive trend extends beyond crime statistics, as violence-related calls for service decreased by 23.6% city-wide and 8% specifically in treated hot spots compared to the previous year.

The fidelity to the treatment protocols remained robust, staying above 90% across all three evaluation periods.

Implemented in July 2022, the Violent Crime Reduction Plan incorporates Problem-Oriented Place-Based Policing (POPBP) as a mid-term strategy. This evidence-based approach, supported by collaboration between TPD and criminologists from the University of Texas, San Antonio, focuses on data-driven solutions to address crime in specific areas. In 2023, the inaugural site chosen for the POPBP implementation was in the 8800 block of Hosmer Street. This initial endeavor combined earlier efforts with a proactive focus on the POPBP, resulting in:

The removal of twelve homeless encampments

Initiated contact with thirty individuals experiencing homelessness. Six of these individuals accepted offered services, leading to two being placed in shelters.

Environmental services also played a crucial role by issuing twenty-six illegal dumping reports and overseeing the removal of over 83,000 pounds of waste.

Additionally, proactive outreach extended to thirty-four community groups to bolster TPD engagement, alongside three meetings held with local businesses.

The second site was selected in 2024 and covered approximately a five-block area, with efforts initiated on April 1, 2024. The East 25th Street area experienced increases across all measured public safety categories compared to the same period in 2023, indicating a localized challenge that may require further attention.

Violent crime offenses increased slightly from 2.2 to 2.3.

Calls for service rose significantly from 112.8 in 2023 to 164.8 in 2024, largely due to increased officer contacts and heightened community awareness.

Loitering calls increased from 1.7 to 2.5, reflecting improved community engagement.

Narcotics calls also increased from 1.7 to 2.5.

Violent calls for service went up from 3.7 to 4.3.

The Tacoma Police Department remains committed to comprehensive crime reduction efforts, with a steadfast resolve to ensure the safety of all who live, work, and visit the city.

For more information about the Violent Crime Reduction Plan visit cityoftacoma.org/crimereduction. To see the full study session presentation, visit cityoftacoma.org/TVTacoma.