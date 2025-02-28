City of Tacoma Recognized With Healthy Communities Awards From Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. – The City of Tacoma is proud to announce that two of its departments, Planning & Development Services and Environmental Services, have been honored with Healthy Communities awards from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. These awards celebrate local jurisdictions that demonstrate exceptional leadership in improving community health outcomes.

“How our communities are designed and built affect our health,” said Tacoma City Council Member and Board of Health Chair Joe Bushnell. “I want to extend my deepfelt appreciation to the recipients of these awards for their hard work. The decisions they made will protect the health and well-being of Pierce County’s residents. This work is critical in our holistic vision of Healthy People in Healthy Places.”

The City of Tacoma was recognized for its proactive approach to addressing the social, economic, and environmental factors that contribute to a healthy population, fostering:

Physical activity

Safety

Access to healthy food

Clean air, water, and soil

Strong community resilience and quality of life

Access to livelihood, education, services, and resources

Award Highlights

Planning & Development Services Department

Neighborhood Plan Implementation, McKinley Overlook:

This project exemplifies the City of Tacoma’s dedication to community-driven planning and the creation of vibrant public spaces. The McKinley Overlook project, a top priority identified in the McKinley Hill Neighborhood Plan, transformed a neglected area into a welcoming greenspace. Through extensive community engagement and collaboration with the City’s Public Works, Environmental Services, and Community & Economic Development departments, Spaceworks, and the Port of Tacoma, the redesigned Overlook promotes active transportation, improves pedestrian safety, reduces crime and littering, and fosters a sense of community pride. It also serves as an example of co-creation with the community. Final amenities, made possible through funding from multiple partners, are being added this spring.

Environmental Services Department

“If It Hits the Ground, It Hits the Sound” Street Murals:

This innovative project highlights the City of Tacoma’s commitment to environmental education and equity. The vibrant street murals, featuring translations in Spanish, Khmer, Vietnamese, and Lushootseed, raise awareness about stormwater management in historically underserved neighborhoods, connecting residents to the vital role they play in protecting the health of Puget Sound. The murals also foster a sense of place and community pride.

“These two projects exemplify the City’s ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life and well-being of all Tacoma community members,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “By investing in initiatives that improve access to essential resources, create new opportunities, and foster environmental and economic resilience, we are working to build a healthier, more vibrant, and more equitable Tacoma for generations to come.”