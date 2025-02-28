 City of Lakewood RFQ for Edgewater Park Development – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood RFQ for Edgewater Park Development

City of Lakewood (City) is requesting statements of qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing professional design, engineering services and construction management to assist the City in the development of Edgewater Park, located at 9102 Edgewater Drive SW Lakewood, WA. The City proposes to complete all necessary design and construction of the programmatic elements outlined in the 2023 Master Plan. The City anticipates receiving development grants through the state RCO WWRP, ALEA & BFP programs. Provisions of the Equal Employment Opportunities Act, (EEO), shall prevail.

Please click here to view full Request for Qualifications and here to view the Edgewater Park Master Plan

The submittal deadline for this RFQ is Monday, March 17 at 2pm.

Questions, contact Stacey Redding at 253-983-7852.

