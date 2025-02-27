Small Business Success Starts Here: Free Workshop Helps Entrepreneurs Navigate State Resources – The Suburban Times

Starting or growing a small business can be challenging, but the right resources can make all the difference. To help local entrepreneurs succeed, the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Washington State’s Small Business Liaison Team to present From Start to Smart Business, a free seminar designed to connect business owners with essential state support.

This informative session will bring together key state agencies to provide clear guidance on business regulations, licensing, and available resources. Whether you’re launching a new venture or looking to streamline your existing operations, you’ll gain practical insights to help your business thrive.

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with experts, ask questions, and discover tools to navigate Washington’s business landscape with confidence. Space is limited, and preregistration is required—secure your spot today! Reserve your seat at: https://lakewood-chamber.org/rsvp-from-smart-to-start-in-business

The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is committed to fostering a strong local economy by supporting small businesses through advocacy, education, and networking. From Start to Smart Business is one of many initiatives aimed at empowering entrepreneurs and strengthening the business community.

The workshop will be held March 5 (6-8 pm) at the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce office at 6310 Mt Tacoma Dr SW.