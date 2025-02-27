 Senate passes Nobles bill to update WA veterans committee – The Suburban Times

Senate passes Nobles bill to update WA veterans committee

A bill to update the membership structure of the Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee (VAAC) passed the Senate Tuesday. 

Senate Bill 5338, sponsored by Sen. T’wina Nobles (D-Fircrest), modernizes the VAAC by replacing two positions designated for representatives from the state veterans’ homes in Orting and Retsil with at-large positions. The bill also ensures representation for a Native American tribal veteran and a current or former member of the Washington National Guard. 

“The Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee is essential in advocating for veterans’ needs,” Nobles said. “This bill strengthens its ability to serve veterans across Washington by ensuring broader representation and expertise.” 

The VAAC advises the governor and the Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) on issues affecting veterans. Its members include representatives from veterans’ service organizations, at-large members, and liaisons to state veterans’ homes. The committee’s structure ensures veterans’ concerns and perspectives inform state policies and programs. 

Requested by the WDVA, the bill maintains the VAAC’s liaison roles to veterans’ homes, preserving their connection to the committee. 

The bill now moves to the House for consideration. Follow its progress here

