Puget Sound Clean Air Agency Invites Community Input on Reducing Climate Pollution – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Puget Sound Clean Air Agency.

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency (Agency) is inviting community input to help inform the design and implementation of the Comprehensive Climate Action Plan. Funded by the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant program, this Plan will guide regional efforts to significantly reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and air pollution.

Residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, or Snohomish County can join one of the four community workshops hosted by the Agency

Snohomish County : Thursday, March 13, 2025, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Everett Community College

: Thursday, March 13, 2025, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Everett Community College Kitsap County : Thursday, March 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Bremerton Government Center

: Thursday, March 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Bremerton Government Center King County : Thursday, April 3, 2025, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at El Centro de la Raza

: Thursday, April 3, 2025, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at El Centro de la Raza Pierce County: Tuesday, April 15, 2025, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Clover Park Technical College

Please visit pscleanair.gov/workshops for workshop details and registration. Workshop participants will be eligible to receive payment for participating, and food will be served during the family-friendly meeting.

About the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant (CPRG) The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency is serving as the lead organization for the CPRG program in the Puget Sound Region, covering the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) which was expanded to encompass all of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish counties. CPRG is a federal funding program created through the Inflation Reduction Act and administered by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. These grants provide funding to develop and implement ambitious plans for reducing GHG emissions, ensuring better air quality, and creating more high-quality, long-term green jobs. The program emphasizes benefits for communities that have experienced disproportionate exposure to pollution, as well as low-income and disadvantaged communities.

About the Agency’s Work on Climate Change in the Puget Sound

With 40% of the GHG pollution in our region coming from transportation, the Clean Air Agency promotes technology and best practices to reduce transportation emissions and protect public health and climate. The Agency has several transportation-related initiatives, including: the Regional Electric Vehicle Collaborative, reducing diesel pollution through the Diesel Program, and participating in the Western Washington Clean Cities Coalition. These programs reduce GHG emissions as well as other harmful pollutants. The Agency also serves as a resource for local jurisdictions, supporting them as they prepare and implement climate plans or climate components of their comprehensive plan updates.