Letter: Was the Battle for Iwo Jima Really Necessary? – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Eric K Chandler.

REFERENCE: Mr Gregory Alderete ’s REPLY to My Letter:

First of all, Somalia Veteran Alderete, thank you for your service and…welcome home my friend…I’m glad you made it back, when far too many others did not.

I am a veteran as well…I retired from the US Army as a Chief Warrant Officer in 1987. Early on in my career, I spent 11 months in Vietnam, initially as a Computer Repairman in Camrannh Bay and Long Binh. In my last 6 months I was a Combat Artist for the 1st Signal Brigade traveling all over Vietnam, including 3 days at the 101st Airborne’s Fire Base Bastogne.

I do appreciate your reply to and the information you provided me and other readers about Iwo Jima. Much of what you said is understandable, but I believe this is so only because you missed some key reasons WHY Iwo was so important to the US and its allies.

Most of what follows is taken from the National WWII History Museum’s website, along with several hours of online research by me to ensure I had the facts….

“Lying within the Japanese inner defensive zone, Iwo Jima sits at almost equal distance between Tokyo and the American bombers based in the Marianas (around 2,000 miles round-trip). Code-named Operation Detachment, the landing aimed to achieve several objectives:

1. remove the enemy garrison providing early warning of inbound B-29 strikes;

2. eliminate Japanese nuisance air raids over the Marianas;

3. establish an emergency airfield for aircrews;

4. protect the American right flank for the invasion of Okinawa;

5. and provide a location for fighter aircraft escorting bombing missions over the home islands.”

As you can see this small island held significant strategic importance for several reasons. Let us look at each Objective in detail to see IF, as you suggested, Iwo Jima had been bypassed and NOT been taken by US Marines….

OBJECTIVE 1: Even with: continuous bombing by B-24 Liberator Heavy Bombers for 16 days; bomb, rocket, and napalm attacks by US Carrier Aircraft before-and-after the US Marine landings; as well as 3 days shelling by US battleships, Heavy & Light Cruisers, Destroyers, and Multi-Rocket-Launching smaller ships. Because the Japanese garrison of over 21,000 was ensconced in caves, 11 miles of underground tunnels and rooms in an 18-square-mile island; along with heavy, concrete bunkers, there were negligible Japanese casualties…..so, this OBJECTIVE COULD NOT HAVE BEEN MET IF IWO HAD BEEN BYPASSED. If it had been bypassed, the Japanese on Iwo would have continued to be an Early Warning Station for mainland Japan.

OBJECTIVE 2: This MIGHT HAVE BEEN MET THROUGH BYPASSING Iwo Jima, but….ONLY IF the US Air Force could provide near-continuous US attacks on the three airfields of Iwo: Motoyama #’s 1 and 2 which were active, whereas #3 was still under construction. But committing their B-24’s to months of prolonged bombing of a single target would have been most-unusual and counter-productive to meeting other requirements…..they were needed elsewhere.

OBJECTIVE 3: WOULD HAVE NOT HAVE BEEN MET THROUGH BYPASSING IWO. Two-thousand-four-hundred (i.e., 2,400) B-29 Super-fortress bombers used Iwo Jima as an emergency airfield. Japan is about 1000 miles from the Mariana Islands, one way. So, a single strike meant that any aircraft had to fly 2,000 miles, to get back to their base. Whereas, a B-29 in trouble had only 500 miles to fly to get to Iwo from Japan. In fact, all B-29s that landed on Iwo were for Emergency reasons. Each bomber had a crew of 11, so that means 26,400 crewmen made it back to American protection on Iwo Jima. That does not include the countless other aircrew lives that made it to Iwo. Without the three airbases on this island those 26,400, or more, would have likely died.

OBJECTIVE 4: WOULD HAVE NOT HAVE BEEN MET THROUGH BYPASSING IWO. If Iwo Jima had been bypassed and only 500 miles away, Japanese Kamikaze/Divine /Wind/Suicide aircraft could have been flown from Japan to the Motoyama airfields on Iwo. With 20,000-plus soldiers at his disposal, Lieutenant General Tadamichi Kuribayashi could have had his men maintain these airfields, sufficient to allow Kamikaze bombers to have been used to inflict even-more devastating losses to the US Navy in ships and lives. If this had occurred, there would have been additional suicide aircraft attacking the US Fleet at Okinawa from its open, Right Flank, only 800 miles away, which is well-within the range of Japanese Army bombers. This could have prolonged or perhaps even aborted the US attack on Okinawa. It needs to be understood that this ALMOST occurred because of the US Navy losses off Okinawa from just ONE direction….JAPAN. As it was, the US Navy, alone, suffered 4,907 deaths and 4,824 wounded. The US also lost 36 ships that were sunk and 368 that were damaged.

OBJECTIVE 5: WOULD HAVE NOT HAVE BEEN MET THROUGH BYPASSING IWO. In June 1944, B-29s started to attack Japan from Chinese airbases, around 3,000 miles round-trip. These bombers had first come from India, and they received their bombs, fuel, and bullets from India over the “Hump”….the Himalaya mountains. Prior to attacking Japan, their mission was to hit Japanese military targets only within China. Mustangs arrived in China in early 1944, but were unable to provide support for the B-29s after they started making bombing runs over Japan because their operational range was restricted to about 1,400 miles, even with fuel-drop-tanks. Because the B-29 attacks from China were found ineffective due to re-supply issues, other B-29 units had started to bomb Japan from the Mariana Islands using a 2,000-mile round trip for each mission. Once again, this was too far for any fighter support. Whereas, with Iwo Jima in US hands, P-51 round-trips were reduced to 1,000-miles, well within their range using fuel drop tanks. They could then attack targets of any sort on the Japanese mainland, as well as provide cover for the B-29s.

As you can see, Iwo, even as the most costly battle in Marine History, was a necessity so as to shorten the time and distance for all of the allied-nation’s forces to succeed in defeating Japan.

And, on 4 MAR 1945, while Japanese troops still contested the island, a B-29 Super fortress (nicknamed “Dinah Might”) was the FIRST to use Iwo Jima for an emergency landing.

My Dad, who was at the 5th Marine Division Hospital, located at the South end of Airfield #1, saw this aircraft land and told me that one of the crewmen climbed up on the tail; sat down on its top; and, with a huge grin on his face, waved both arms in celebration.

Here’s the full story:

“The “Dinah Might” was running low on fuel. Part of the US Army Air Forces’ 313th Bomb Wing stationed at Tinian, the plane was returning from a raid over Japan and in the vicinity of the island of Iwo Jima. The pilot, First Lieutenant Fred Malo, had three options. He could ditch the plane and crew into the ocean, or have the crew bail out by the nearby island and make for the shoreline. His third option was landing at the recently captured Motoyama Airfield #1 near the base of Mount Suribachi on Iwo Jima. The small eight-square-mile island housed the Japanese-built airfield, along with a second completed field in the island’s center and a third under construction. With US Marines still engaged in deadly combat with Japanese forces, Malo chose the third option and landed at Airfield #1. Hitting a field telephone pole while on final approach, the plane safely reached terra firma. As enemy troops fired at the shiny bomber hoping to score a hit, the crew quickly repaired a faulty fuel valve. After some 30 minutes, the Super-fortress lumbered back into the air and continued home. As Marines cheered the plane’s departure, what they did not know is that Dinah Might’s was the first of many such emergency landings.”

Now, take a look at the battle for Peleliu if you wish to find a true waste of life, on both sides.