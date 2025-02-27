Lakewood Playhouse to present an Industry Night performance of The Laramie Project, March 2 – The Suburban Times

For our current season of productions about Building Community, we are holding a Pay What You Can and Industry Night performance to bring our artistic community together, show gratitude for our local theatre artists and offer an opportunity for local artists to see shows at a lower price point.

As a member of our Auditions mailing list, we hope this will be of interest to you. The performance is this Sunday, March 2nd at 7:30pm and you can purchase tickets online starting at $5, or at the door from one hour prior to show time at whatever price you prefer!

We hope you can join us for the third Industry Night of our 86th Season, and help us to build community through theatre.

“This is truly a remarkable play! Everything about it touches you – your heart, your mind, your intellect, your soul. Please go see this production. It will make you laugh, and cry, and think, and remember – all at once. You’ll be so glad you did!” – Bitsy – Audience Member

If you cannot make it on Sunday evening, performances continue through March 9th with shows on Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30pm, and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm.

Please note: this production contains strong language, descriptions of violence, and mature themes.

Call the Box Office at (253) 588-0042 or book tickets online.