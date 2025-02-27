Curran Orchard Pruning Parties – The Suburban Times

Submitted by CORE.

Join us at the Curran Apple Orchard pruning parties on the following Saturdays….March 1, 15 and 29 — from 10am to 1pm. Everyone is invited, including folks who have NOT adopted trees!

Experienced pruners may also come at their convenience.

Visit CurranAppleOrchard.com for helpful pruning tips before you come.

Please check in the barn before you begin. Bring work gloves, hand pruners, hand saws and loppers. Some tools available in barn to borrow. NO LADDERS ALLOWED! Goodies available!

Master Gardeners and CORE volunteers (wearing orange vests) available to provide assistance and tips.

Help is also needed dragging branches to dumpsters.

Questions? Contact us at CurranAppleOrchard@gmail.com