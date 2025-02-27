 Curran Orchard Pruning Parties – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Curran Orchard Pruning Parties

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by CORE.

Join us at the Curran Apple Orchard pruning parties on the following Saturdays….March 1, 15 and 29 — from 10am to 1pm. Everyone is invited, including folks who have NOT adopted trees!

Experienced pruners may also come at their convenience.

Visit CurranAppleOrchard.com for helpful pruning tips before you come.

Please check in the barn before you begin. Bring work gloves, hand pruners, hand saws and loppers. Some tools available in barn to borrow. NO LADDERS ALLOWED! Goodies available!

Master Gardeners and CORE volunteers (wearing orange vests) available to provide assistance and tips.

Help is also needed dragging branches to dumpsters.
Questions? Contact us at CurranAppleOrchard@gmail.com

DISCLAIMER: The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

FREE EMAIL SUBSCRIPTION: Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

COMMENT POLICY: If you care to comment on the above story/announcement, feel free. Review our comment policy and please, be polite and respectful.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.