Carjacking Suspects Caught; 4 Deputies Injured – The Suburban Times

Carjacking Suspects Caught; 4 Deputies Injured

On February 22, at 10:36am, deputies responded to an attempted carjacking and armed robbery at the 16600 block of Pacific Ave. A male victim reported the suspect fled in a black sedan heading northbound on Pacific Ave. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and a short pursuit was initiated. A PIT was performed at the 15500 blk of Pacific Ave., and four suspects were taken into custody. The four adult suspects will be booked for various felony charges. It was later learned the vehicle was stolen and one of the suspects was found in possession of a pistol modified with a switch and extended magazine.   

Four of our police vehicles were damaged, two civilian vehicles were damaged by the suspect’s reckless driving. No civilians were injured, but four of our deputies sustained minor injuries in the arrest of the suspects.  

We are thankful these armed suspects did not get away. Our priority now is ensuring our deputies make full recoveries.

   

The post Carjacking Suspects Caught; 4 Deputies Injured  first appeared on Pierce County Sheriff's Office Blotter.

