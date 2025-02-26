Woodstick Drum Festival Celebrates its 22nd Anniversary – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Woodstick.

Parkland – Woodstick will be celebrating its 22nd year at Old Parkland School on March 16, 2025.

The first Woodstick was held on March 29, 2003, at the Tacoma Narrows Airport and marked the beginning of what would become an annual tradition and a remarkable celebration of drummers. Local drummer, Chris Kimball, conceived the idea to help his rotary club raise funds to eradicate polio. Teaming up with fellow business owner and drummer, Donn Bennett, Woodstick began as a local event that brought together drummers of all ages who wanted to play together and celebrate their passion for music, drums, and percussion. The inaugural event drew 264 drummers, more than doubling the previous world record set in Europe.

As the word about Woodstick spread, successive years featured celebrity drummers from other states and regions. Woodstick has become a widely recognized event that continues to foster a sense of community among drummers and percussion enthusiasts. It’s a testament to the power of music and the passion of those who love drumming.

22nd Anniversary Woodstick event will be held on March 16, 2025, at Old Parkland School, in Parkland, Washington, and will include drum clinics, along with performances by celebrated musician drummers including Gregg Bissonette, Tony Coleman, Rich Redmond, Emily Gould, Jeff Kathan, Chase Culp, Marco Bicca, Paul Higgins, Chris “Wombat” Womble, Ray Audette, Carl Martin , Chris DeLisa and a great lineup of Alumni Drummers as well!

As in the past, the proceeds from Woodstick support a worthy charity. This year, the net proceeds raised at woodstick will help save Parkland School, Parkland needs this center! The goal is to save the school from demolition and repurpose it as a community center.

To participate, drummers are required to bring their own drum kits. It is strongly recommended that participants pre-register. The $30 admission fee includes entrance to all drummer clinics.

To find out more, visit Woodstick’s Facebook page at [https://www.facebook.com/woodstickgroove] or call Donn Garrett (425)-770-3786