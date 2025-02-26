The Wayward Wind – The Suburban Times

A Short Story…

Image my Dr Johnny Wow

While my wife slept the night away, I was up repeatedly to pee of course, but only because I was actually awake and listening to the rain and more. The trees were in constant motion, I didn’t see any limbs come down, but I was willing to bet in the daylight there would be more to sweep up.

I’m an early-to-riser. I generally got up around six and then drove to Winco for groceries. I don’t like lines . . . I’m a little impatient and Winco usually has decent pricing. Normally I like to leave home about six-thirty, buy our groceries and be back home by seven-fifteen. Today I had listened for a good portion of the night before being up and at-them. I fought the wind a little bit and then walked out to my Chrysler Pacifica. I saw plenty of limbs on the ground but nothing to hinder my driving. I got in my car and the engine fired up perfectly as expected.

I don’t like to drive on Pearl Street, too much traffic, althought this morning, traffic was quite a bit less. I was driving on my normal back road. Usually I can see a pot hole or two, but this morning worrying about the rain, the wind, and tree limbs I tried to stir out of the way, but my right tire didn’t quite disappear, however it certainly got a big thud when I hit it. There was no big deal out of it except for the word “Ouch.” It wasn’t my word. I didn’t say it, but looking up to my review mirror, I saw a young woman looking back at me. I continued on until we got to Safeway. I parked and turned to look in the face of a young woman sitting in my back seat. My first question was “Do you have a gun?” She replied “No.” I nodded my head and then said, “Sooooooo why are you in my car?” “What’s your name and your story?” I asked.

“I’m from Oklahoma. My dad drinks too much. I think we’re part Native American . . . and I had no friends there. My mom took off somewhere. My dad joined the army and now he’s stationed at Fort Lewis. I’ve been hitch-hiking from Oklahoma to here. Period. The facts of my life.” I nodded my head and said, “Why are you in my car . . . and by the way, what is your name?” “Monica, she replied, I know it doesn’t sound like a real Indian name, but it’s what I was given. When I got a ride by a middle-aged guy yesterday he thought I might like to see what Washington has to offer me. He took me to Point Defiance Park and then tried to rape me in the woods. I got away from him and walked along the waterfront to enjoy the view . . . up until the wind and the rain hit. I walked up the road away from the waterfront and tried the doors on five cars. Three of them were locked, so I picked the best looking of the two to sleep in. I swear I didn’t poop or pea in your car, but I would like to poop AND pee right now. I pointed at Safeway and said, “They have a bathroom you can use.”

When Monica came back to the car I asked if she had any place to go. She had none of course, but was ready to go anywhere. I suggested a friend’s place. I knew he had space, but not a car. I said “He’s a nice guy, but not after women. I bet he would be happy to match you up with your father. I could take you out to see him as well as introduce you to a member of the Puyallup Tribe. Her name is Monica, too. Monica was beaming from my last few words and said, “Yes, please.”