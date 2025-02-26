Six finalists chosen for interviews to join Park Board – The Suburban Times

This is the last of three vacancies and one of the finalists could be appointed the newest commissioner during the Board’s regular meeting March 10

Members of the Board of Park Commissioners voted Monday to advance six people as finalists to the term for the elected position vacated by former Commissioner Rosie Ayala.

After reviewing the qualifications of 20 applicants, the Board voted to nominate the following people as finalists:

Sean Arent, nuclear weapons abolition program manager for Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility.

Azaria Azene, a cybersecurity consultant for Camsetta.

Malachi Dion Cabera, pathways navigator for Palmers Scholars.

Bronwyn Clark, senior associate at Centre for Public Impact and learning lead at Growing Resilience in Tacoma.

Robb Krehbiel, environmental planner at Puget Sound Partnership.

Pete Reyes, licensed practical nurse supervisor for Comprehensive Life Resources.

Interviews will be scheduled during a special meeting to be held the week of March 3, with the final selection set for the Board’s regular meeting March 10.

Since December, the Park Board has sought to fill three vacancies created through a retirement, a death and a resignation. The next appointment will bring the Board back to its regular 5-member structure.

The newest commissioners are Alisa Lee, appointed December 20 to fill the seat left by Aaron’s Pointer’s retirement, and Carla Santorno, who was appointed February 10 to fill the seat left by Tim Reid’s death. Santorno was sworn in at Monday night’s meeting.

They joined President Andrea Smith and Vice President Matt Mauer on the Board.

Now being considered is who will be appointed to the elected position vacated by Rosie Ayala at the end of 2024. Ayala now serves on the Pierce County Council.

Parks Tacoma encourages inclusion, diversity, equity and access by striving to recognize, respect and include differences in ability, age, creed, culture, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, religion, sexual orientation, size, and socioeconomic characteristics in the parks, recreation and zoological profession.

